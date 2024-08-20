MEC rules out Malawians in diaspora voting in 2025 polls

Officials from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) have ruled out Malawians in diaspora voting during the 2025 election, citing lack of enabling laws.

MEC Chairperson for MEC, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja said the country’s laws have no provisions to enable Malawians in diaspora to take part in the electoral process.

Mtalimanja said unless laws are amended to allow MEC to register and vote like the way other countries within the region are doing where citizens living in diaspora are allowed to vote wherever they are.

Mtalimanja also said only those with national IDs will be allowed to register and vote during the election.

“The position taken on this matter has considered the full purport of the provisions of section 12 of the Presidential Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act; and section 17 of the National Registration Act and the guidance received from the National Registration Bureau on the definition and forms of proof of national registration with NRB,” she pointed out.

She said the Commission was considering taking up a position which is as less restrictive as possible while at the same time ensuring that a cogent process is in place for verification of authenticity of proof of eligibility to register as a voter.

Mtalimanja noted that the Commission was still working on the technical modalities on how this may be implemented in a manner that maintains the integrity of the process and the confidence of stakeholders in the process.

She emphasized that the Commission would ensure that all its actions and decisions on this matter are guided by the provisions of the law.

The Chairperson said the Commission has planned to conduct pilot voter registration in selected sites across the country before commencement of voter registration.

