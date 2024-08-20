NICE calls for media collaboration in sensitizing voters on new electoral laws

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has called for media collaboration in sensitizing masses on the recently enacted electoral laws.

NICE District Programmes Officer for Dedza and Lilongwe Urban, Daniel Malango, observed that majority of the eligible voters are ignorant about the new laws, especially those living in rural areas.

Malango made the remarks when he engaged journalists from Lilongwe on Sunday.

During the engagement, the journalists had the opportunity to learn about their responsibilities and appropriate pre-election preparations, advising them what the public wants to gain from the media, suggesting the timeframe for media to discuss elections and suggesting recommendations.

Malango advised journalists to be always alert, engaged, proactive, and not afraid to ask the tough questions on a matter pertaining to the operational conduct of an election.

“The media should inform and engage the potential voter. It is along this line that NICE would like to collaborate with you to ensure potential voters get the best of the information on the forthcoming elections,” he said, further stressing that the media needs to present the citizen alternative proposals of each candidate, form a balanced viewpoint, without taking a viewpoint for or against a particular candidate or party.

“The media should be a tool for promoting transparency and credibility of elections. But prior to the election, NICE acknowledges the need for the media to familiarize itself with electoral laws, and that is why we decided to have this engagement,” said Malango.

One of the participants and a reporter for Times Group, Pemphero Malimba, commended NICE for the engagement.

