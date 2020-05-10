Analysts censure Atupele’s remarks
Political analysts in the country have cesnured the remark, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate, Atupele Muluzi made in Mangochi on Saturday during the whistle-stop tour he organised in the Eastern Region.
This was a maiden tour, Muluzi held to garner more support in the once UDF hotbed as the country creeps towards 2 July for fresh presidential elections following the ruling of the Supreme Court that upheld the decision of the Constitutional Court to nullify the May 21, 2019 presidential elections.
Unlike in the past elections where Mutharika had settled for Everton Chimulirenji from Ntcheu, this time around the country’s president has settled for Atupele Muluzi, apparently to garner more support from people in the Eastern Region.
On Saturday, in his attempt to prove to his darling (Mutharika) that he has chosen a potential candidate who would canvass more votes from the Eastern Region, Muluzi held a whistle-stop tour from Zomba to Mangochidisstricts.
However, when addressing the rally at Mangochi roundabout, he ended up castigating the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), saying the party is a “crocodile one”and that it will kill people once it takes over government.
“Please don’t vote for MCP because it is a crocodile party masquerading as good saints but it will devour or pounce on you once it takes over government,” remarked Muluzi during his preach that lasted for about 30 minutes.
The remark, is in contract with the advice, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Jane Ansah made when the electoral body was receiving nominations from candidates last week in Blantyre where she urged the candidates and their followers to avoid politics of bad-mouthing.
Ansah said politics of hate speeches have the potential to incite violence, hence, called the leaders to be exemplary.
However, Ernest Thindwa, who is a political analyst from Chancellor College faulted Muluzi’s remark, saying it lacks issues.
“This time when Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) opened the floor for campaigning, I thought leaders would utilise the period by selling themselves through issue-based campaign. Not talking ill about party A or B or candidate C or D. It’s very unfortunate,” he said.
Thindwa, however, advised parties or leaders to stick at telling eligible voters what their parties will do after being successful and not bad-mouthing.
His counterpart, Mustafa Hussein, a political scientist from the same institution also blamed Muluzi, calling his speech as a “hate-speech” every leader should refrain at all its cost during campaign to avoid violence.
“This is a provocative sentiment although made in a political podium. Muluzi could have done better if he could tell people what their alliance will do to people when elected into government not these crocodile issues,” he lectured.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Atupele’s remarks in Mangochi are typical of a presidential running mate with serious issues to sell. He instead dwells in trivia which appeals to the illiterate masses who are unable to differentiate between the a pre-multiparty MCP and the rebranded one. There is no way, and many people know, the present MCP can misbehave in a multiparty democracy.
Atupele and his father want to take advantage of Pitala’s death so that they take power back. It’s very unfortunate that some of the dpp supporters don’t see the kampeni ayika kumphasa madolowa. Do you really think Muthalika will finish his term if he wins? How old will Muthalika be in 2025? 85 or 87. Watch out.
I find the analysis made herein as misguided, partisan and not bring sincere. If MCP used to kill people and ill treat Malawians without any offence committed, what is wrong calling a spade a spade. If what Muluzu said didn’t happen then it is wrong. Basically all he is trying to inform are the youth who were not yet born when MCP was so militant against their fathers/mothers, relatived that they shouldn’t follow blindly. So if Chilima and Chajwera talk evil about others it’s alright but when others do the same about them then it is wrong? They do the… Read more »
MCP ndi chipani Cha Ng’ona kumenetu. Aliyense akudziwa za ichi ndipo Muluzi sananame, MCP ndi Ng’ona Party period. Mufune musafune, MCP sidzalamuliranso Malawi.
Fake analysts, chilima spoke worst things today in mzuzu about bakili muluzi, apm etc. In fact atupele was right mcp is crocodile party and they haven’t apologised to Malawians. We need truth and reconciliation centre in Malawi for mcp to come clean and make peace with Malawians. Before we vote them in.