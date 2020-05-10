Chilima presidential ambitions ‘on pause’ to save Malawi: ‘July 2 vote will be grand Nyekhwe’

Vice President Salous Chilima says he has put on hold his presidential ambitions to support Dr Lazarus Chakwera as presidential torchbearer of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) a ticket that represents Tonse Alliance of nine opposition parties so that the two join forces to redeem the country.

Chilima said this on Sunday to record crowd that attended the Tonse Alliance first rally at Mzuzu upper stadium.

“My presidential ambitions are on pause. I have done this to save the country by supporting and standing with Dr Lazarus Chakwera,” said Chilima, who is also UTM Party leader.

He said the alliance has been formed to redeem and unite the country.

Chilima said himself and Chakwera fought the court battles against the May 2019 tippexed elections and graced the proceedings at the court for months, even during the hot months of September to November, to obtain justice for Malawians.

The Veep then paid tribute to witnesses who took courage to testify and give evidence, the lawyers who gallantly directed the case for UTM and MCP and the judges for braving threats and bribery to deliver justice.

Chilima said himself, Chakwera, the witnesses and the lawyers have done their part by obtaining electoral justice from the courts and now it’s the turn of Malawians to do their part on the ballot.

“We have done our part and it now your turn to go and vote in large numbers on July 2, 2019 for greater victory,” said Chilima.

He said the court victories seemed impossible to many but their persistence to seek justice has paid off.

“They (DPP) talked of Nyekhwe. But the Courts have shown them Nyekhwe. On July 2, it will be mother of all Nyekhwes as the alliance will win the elections,” said Chilima.

He said the Tonse alliance is not a family dynasty but is there to uplift the lives of Malawians and unite the country.

Chilima said reports making rounds that DPP operatives plan to tamper with the 2019 voters roll or burn Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) offices will not yield anything as the opposition already has the information.

The Veep assured UTM supporters that the alliance is for their own good and that the party’s manifesto will be incorporated into the alliance package.

He cited plans such as one million jobs, cheap fertilizer at K4 495, K70 billion loan scheme to benefit women and the youth, free water and electricity connection, and monthly honoraria for the elderly as some of the manifesto plans to being incorporated into the alliance.

