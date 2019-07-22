Analysts fault Malawi Law Society over parties holding rallies

Political pundits have put their weight behind political parties who are holding campaign like rallies, saying this is the only way to remain relevant and connected to grassroot supporters.

This comes amid calls by Malawi Law Society (MLS) who say parties should stop holding the campaign like rallies, as this was not a campaign window and the Constitutional Court has not ordered an election re-run.

The Law Society (issued a double edged statement rebuking political parties— Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM Party and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for their ‘campaign like’ speeches which, among others, are fueling animosity among parties and their supporters. .

But a political analyst Andrew Mpesi said there was nothing wrong for parties to hold campaign like rallies or activities.

“Political parties should continue selling their ideologies whether during campaign or not, they need to be relevant to the people by connecting directly to them,” said Mpesi.

A political scientist Mustafa Hussein said there was nothing wrong for political parties to position themselves close to the people in case the Constitutional Court orders an election rerun.

