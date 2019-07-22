DPP’s Ben Phiri tells people off  the streets: ‘No demo’

Director of Elections in Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Ben Phiri has told people not to take to the streets on Tuesday during the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned protests, saying this was a recipe for the country’s destruction.

Speaking in an interview on Monday in Thyolo, Phiri said the cost of damage in the past anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations has been colossal.

“We cannot allow to destroy the already under-developed country. We should allow the rule of law to take its course instead. We should wait for the ruling of the Constitutional Court,” said Phiri.

UTM party president Saulos Chilima urged Malawians to join the protests to force the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair step down for allegedly allowing the pollster manipulate the presidential poll result in favour of president Peter Mutharika.

Chilima made the call Sunday when he addressed a ‘thank you’ rally at Old Ntcheu Boma bus depot, at an event also meant to celebrate the political party’s one-year anniversary.

“Take part in the demonstrations. Do not just sit back and watch from the gallery. However, do it peacefully. Come in large numbers and march every Tuesday and even daily but do not break property because doing so is counterproductive,” he said while promising to join the demonstrations in Blantyre.

HRDC says the protests will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week until Ansah steps down.

