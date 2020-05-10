Angels Across Africa give social protection responses to Covid-19 in Lilongwe

Angels Across Africa organisation set up to care for, educate, empower and support orphans and under privileged children in Malawi and other parts of Africa has been giving social protections to underprivileged families affected by the economic impacts of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) at Chitukula, Lilongwe.

The organisation gave out donations of food and other basic commodities to struggling families in Chitukula village targeting about 60 families.

Many aged citizens were delighted to receive food parcels in impoverished community by the organisation.

Angels Across Africa officials said they decided to help the underprivileged families considering that the effects of Covid-19 are not only from the health situation but it also emphasises the growing vulnerability to poverty and malnutrition.

“We have started distributing relief packs from the donations from Angels Across Africa to underprivileged families,” said the organisation in a statement made available to Nyasa Times.

The charity organisation said it had put a post on its Facebook page a fortnight ago and raised about K400 000 from well wishers and another k100 000 personally donated by its UK-based founder Sheilla Mkhumba Hemingway- who is also known as Malaikah in the music industry.

“We managed to secure enough relief packs to support 60 families. Today we have given our 25 packs,” said the organisation.

It said they will strive to reach out and help more families in need of support if they secure some funding.

“We would like to thank each and everyone of our donors, supporters, the AAA team and volunteers for the hard work they put into this project, it wouldn’t have been possible without you. We would also like to offer our sincere gratitude to the chiefs of Chitukula village and the community for welcoming us and allowing us to offer our support to the families that we felt could benefit from this project,” the organisation said.

Angels Across Africa was shoiled by Sheilla Mkhumba Hemingway aka Malaika a singer and a law graduate based in Leeds, United Kingdom.

In music circles, Malaika has four singles to her credit. The first single was Falling For You, which she released in July 2017. In January 2018 she released the second single entitled Let You Go. In 2019 she released a song called Complaining and My Babie, which features Janta and was recorded at his studio.

