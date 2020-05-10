Speaker Gotani says North Malawi ‘not second class citizens’
Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara has said people of the northern must not be treated as “second-rate citizens” as is the case now under the government of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Gotani Hara was speaking during the political campaign rally for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera ahead of July 2 fresh elections.
She bemoaned that people of the north are living like a second class citizens because the national cake of development is not being shared equally.
Hara, who is deputy secretary general for MCP, said the current DPP government is failing to start or complete the projects in the north.
“Mbombera University, Livingstonia-Njakwa road, new Mzuzu Airport, Mzuzu youths center and many more, where are they? The region is also part of Malawi,” she said .
“The current DPP government does not recognize us as Malawians. That is why the region has not received any development projects. All the projects they are talking about were brought by late Bingu Wa Mutharika,” she lamented
However, she said under Chakwera administration, Malawi will receive equal distribution of development projects.
“Treat everyone as Malawian. If one comes from Thyolo, Mulanje or Karonga treat them all as Malawians. We are tired being abused here in the north,” said Hara.
“We pay taxes like anybody else,” she added.
The country will hold a presidential election re-run on July 2.
How can the north develop when the northerners is only interested in investing in other regions minus the north. Have you seen people from the centre totally focussing in the south or north?. Have you seen people from Mangochi seriously investing elsewhere?. OPEN YOUR EYES.
Cathy 50 plus one means no northerner will ever rule Malawi. It will now always be between the south and centre
The party she is serving neglected the north worse still sons and daughters from the north perished mysteriously.. recall how northerners were banished to the north. Gotani you can praise MCP because by that time when people from the north were being killed your mother and father were having sex to have you born so you don’t know anything
Outer world follows inner world… Kuzikonda kwanuko mumapwetekeka nako atumbuka. Anyone who doesn’t speak tumbuka looks like a nobody to you so what do you expect from the world out there…??? Yambani mwasintha chikhalidwe chanu ndi anthu then after you will be accepted without vocals or stressing about it…
Well spoken Madam Speaker. Imagine even a labourer from the Lhomwe belt feels superior to bosses from other regions? Asa anguru mwatoonjeza Polani moto…mawa anzanu ena akadzalowa m’boma muzapanga bwanji?
Mama Gotani. THINK!!! Anthu akumpoto are not treated as second class. BUT they like being treated as such BY THEMSELVES. I REPEAT WHAT I SAID LONG TIME AGO and I was called all sorts of names. You like luxury life too much. To do this you do not even look for enjoyment of others more than your tribe. Probably the point is Chakufwa Chihana started a party that the majority of membership belonged to the North, MCP Centre, UDF South and East same as DPP. Instead of embracing the Ideals of Aford Party on your own you thought there were… Read more »
Gotani you r MCP we know but your position demanded that you take backseat, while remaining MCP
50 + 1 majority of choosing presidential candidate on 2nd July is the answer.
Gotani you are one dull and stupid speaker. Chakwera won’t taste presidency, god is not man yes, but he will not reward those who desert his calling.
You are lying you son of a bitch. You think dpp can win ? You are stupid
Chakwera never deserted God’s calling. He is still serving Him now, working to end injustices perpetrated by dpp
Is she lying…..just keep your eyes on the balll…..twill do you a lotta good
Zoona zinizeni malawians should be treated equally.