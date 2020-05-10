Defiant MEC commissioners including Ansah will not resign – Kunje
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) outspoken commissioner Linda Kunje has said the commissioner, including its chairperson, Justice Jane Ansah, will not resign until they finish their contract in late June this year despite the Supreme Court of Appeal unanimously agreed that the management of the 2019 cancelled elections failed to meet constitutional tests due to a litany of irregularities.
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and opposition leaders reiterated calls for Ansah and her commissioners to resign immediately and make way for a new commission to administer the new elections slated for July 2.
Commissioner Kunje told reporters that despite upholding the ConCourt judgment, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM lawyers failed to prove to court that elections were rigged.
Kunje wondered why their incompetence should be seen on the presidential elections only and not on the parliamentary and local government elections because they were run by the same commissioners.
“We performed our duties accordingly. Even the petitioners failed to prove to the court if the elections were rigged. Therefore we don’t see a reason to resign. We shall be here till our contract expires [June 2020],” said Kunje.
She said those calling for their resignations are just wasting their time because they’re there to serve Malawians.
On HRDC demos threat, Kunje said as commissioners they don’t see anything strange as they already had an oath of office to serve Malawians in bad or good environment.
The Constitutional Court delivered its February ruling amid tensions in Malawi after the disputed election sparked seven months of protests and the worst political crisis since the country’s return to democracy in 1994.
Despite political turmoil and alleged attempts to bribe its judges, the Constitutional Court made history by becoming the second court in sub-Saharan Africa, after Kenya, to overturn presidential elections.
Do these people really qualify for the position they hold or positions are given to them because they are connected politically? It’s an open secret that local and parliamentary elections were also manipulated to favour the dpp but it’s only the presidential candidates who went to the courts and complain. In our society we have robbers, house breakers, drug dealers, rapists and so on, all of them are well known among us, and they really are criminals but courts can’t just come pass judgement and send them to jail, when nobody laid a charge against them. And on the issue… Read more »
Zitsiru za majudge ku supreme court zomwe zinachita leak judgement ku MCP Leader. No wonder the SCA overlooked important areas. We are aware that the Judges are bent to remove APM from pampando through courts. Analandira ndalama a Nyirenda kuchokera kwa Simbi. Chauta akakulangani poti team yanu yonseyo will retire soon nonse nkhalamba zokhazokha pa bench. So no need for MEC commissioners to resign. Afterall the Court did not tell the commissioners to resign. MEC will go with Elections under Jane Ansah afune or asafune
Both concourt and supreme court made orders that 50%+1 be used in future elections why was an order to fire commissioners not made in light of their incompetence?
APM will not fire any commissioner because he risks being sued. And if as per their the supreme court’s judgement govt lose the case it will be the president personally settling the legal cost.
Linda Kunje or whatever they call you, your stubbornness and stupidity won’t take you far and you will be ashamed sooner or later because your master who is shielding you will not be there after 2 July. You and your fellow incompetent commissioners are heartless. The message is very loud and clear that we don’t want you and your friends to be near to this forth coming fresh election. Mukukakamira chani? A Malawi ake ati amene mukuwatumikira inuwo? That stupidity must stop please. We are very tired of you guys.
Madam ngwilani tchito, chipani cha ng’ona chisakupatse busy… akaluzanso azapite ku court…. sichapani cholamula sichingaluze eeeh
Good one. As arrogant as Ansah.
Pay off these good for nothings. Including benefits, to June and usher in a responsive MEC. There.must be something wrong with the upbringing of these two.
You are incompetent period! You failed to discharge your duties. You were cadets throughout and NOW being protected by your master the beneficially of your incompetency. We do not want you to be near to our MEC anymore. You are a danger to democracy and better Malawi.
MCP and UTM went to court to complain about irregularities the court agreed with them, what are you on about you old cows?
Yavuta apaaa ndima benefits okunje simuchokadi takumvani si bwana pitala omwe anakulembani ntchito ndiamene akukulilimbitsani mtima. Inu NDI DPP ndiammodzi mlibe mzimu wa umulungu
It seems Kunje thinks she is above the law. One day she will realise how stupid she was when she will need the same court.
