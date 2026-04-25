Malawian Judge at African Court Publishes Inspiring Book on Refugees and Resilience

A Malawian judge serving at the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has released a powerful and deeply personal book that shines a light on refugees, statelessness, and discrimination.

Titled From a Refugee Girl to a Judge, the book by Justice Ambassador Tujilane Rose Chizumila draws from her own life journey—one marked by hardship, resilience, and extraordinary achievement.

Once a refugee herself, Justice Chizumila uses her story to call for greater awareness of the struggles faced by displaced and marginalised people, while urging society to confront uncomfortable truths about inequality and exclusion.

Speaking during the book launch at the Moroccan Embassy in Lilongwe, she expressed hope that her story will ignite meaningful conversations around human rights and influence policy change.

Born in Zomba in 1953, her life took a dramatic turn in 1965 when her family fled Malawi during the rule of Hastings Kamuzu Banda and sought refuge in Tanzania.

What followed is a story of grit and determination. Rising against the odds, she pursued a legal career spanning over 45 years—breaking barriers as one of Malawi’s first female lawyers, serving as a High Court Judge, Ombudsman, and eventually earning a seat on the continental court.

The book launch drew prominent figures, including former President Joyce Banda and Atupele Muluzi, President of the UDF.

In her remarks, Joyce Banda underscored the importance of telling stories that reflect resilience and the harsh realities of displacement, describing the book as both timely and necessary.

More than a memoir, From a Refugee Girl to a Judge stands as a testament to courage—and a reminder that even from the most difficult beginnings, remarkable destinies can emerge.

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