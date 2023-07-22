Anger at TNM: employees protest ‘unfair’ restructuring, retrenchment

Employees at the Malawi Stock Exchange listed mobile network service provider, TNM plc, are angry over the manner in which the company is carrying out a restructuring process, leading to retrenchment of some staff.

TNM’s Chief Executive Officer, Michel Hebert, announced some weeks ago that the company would be restructuring its business in a bid to adapt to new market trends and demands.

But some employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, have said the restructuring is a clear attempt by their management to muzzle the “proper employee consultation and engagement processes” recommended by the Ministry of Labour.

“There are a lot of questions that have not been answered by management and we are even threatened for asking such questions.

“At the moment, management is stage-acting this process by using the in-house staff association which has not been relevant to members of staff for quite a long time now,” complained one employee.

Apparently, most TNM employees are members of the Communication Workers Union of Malawi (COWUMA), which fights for the rights of workers in the communication and telecommunications sector in Malawi.

These employees expected that TNM management would initiate an open process that engages the union’s leadership to ensure there is impartiality and fairness.

“Many of us no longer trust the in-house staff association because it does not represent our interests. It is just there to rubber-stamp management’s decisions that negatively affect us.

“The association’s leaders have always acted in their own self interest, mostly expecting to be rewarded with promotions and other benefits at the end,” further complained another employee.

Another one added that the conduct of their management has been deplorable because they have not responded to questions regarding some elements of the process.

“We wish the Ministry of Labour or any other authority would be there for poor Malawian workers like us.

“We do not know whether the ministry is even aware of what is happening here and how they can assist in the process since management does not want us to be represented by the union which the majority of us wilfully and legitimately joined.”

Nyasa Times has in possession a letter which COWUMA wrote to TNM dated 13th July, 2023, in a futile request to meet with the company’s management on 19th July, 2023.

“We believe the labour regulations allow for prior consultation and dialogue between the employer and the union on the reasons surrounding the decision to retrench out of whatever need basis.

“Our writing is merely to ensure that we do not see ourselves back on the drawing table making corrections which can be costly, time consuming and sometimes bad for business or the brand,” reads in part the letter signed by COWUMA General Secretary Hamilton Delezah and copied to Secretary for Labour, among others.

Efforts to speak to TNM proved futile.

On the other hand, Delezah, while confirming authoring the letter, said the union came to know about the retrenchment at TNM through the media.

“Sadly, TNM’s management has opted for a retrogressive approach by skipping the union and opting for the defunct staff association despite the significant membership that COWUMA has at the company.

“We hope and pray that the management will come back to their senses because a properly and thoroughly executed retrenchment process is good for business,” Delezah said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!