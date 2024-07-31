Angle Dimension, Inq Digital launches free automation campaign for SACCOs

Angle Dimension a software system development company in partnership with Inq Digital has announced the launch of a free Savings And Credit Cooperatives and Micro finance Institutions- SACCO/MFI automation campaign specifically designed to empower small and medium sized financial institutions.

The campaign starts from 1st August to 31st December.

Speaking during a press conference in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Angle Dimensions Senior Business Executive, Richard Mtukula said there is need for cooperatives and microfinance Institutions to join the bandwagon of digitalization process where operations are automated especially towards the core banking sector following challenges they face in accessing robust financial systems.

“We want to contribute towards financial inclusion by removing the automation costs for our core banking system and internet banking that we have developed,” he said.

Mtukula said the initiative brings the banking technologies to microfinance Institutions and Saccos where members would be able to access different products that are provided using the state-of-the-art software, the Aspect financial 360 (AF360).

He believed that the approach will make SACCOs and MFIs to undertake their financial activities more efficiently and most importantly focus on growth and innovation in serving their respective communities.

Inq Digital Business Development Manager, Kingsley Gwaza said the company will support some of the services in AF360 in which Angle Dimension is providing.

“We joined the initiative to provide some of the digital services that will benefit Malawi in its quest to promote sustainable development,” he said.

Gwaza said they recognize the critical role financial technology plays in shaping a more sustainable and equitable future.

