MCP Convention on the edge as High Court to make a fateful ruling 2 days before event

High Court judge Howard Pemba has set August 6 as the date he will give his ruling on the submissions made by both claimants and defendants in the case in which the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is being challenged for barring new aspirants for the National Executive Committee (NEC) positions.

MCP Convention is set for 8th to 10th August.

The first to present the arguments was Khumbo Soko who is representing complainant Eddie Banda in the case and told the court to nullify a resolution by the party’s NEC that only members who have been in the party for at least two years and have held a position within the party are eligible to contest for a position at the elective conference.

Soko insists the decision is not consistent with the party’s constitution and the Political Parties Act hence moving the courts for interpretation.

However, the MCP lawyer Abson Chitukula says the issue at hand is too political and that the courts are not competent to handle it as it requires a political solution.

Chitukula added that they want the court to dismiss the case and refer it back to the party for the claimant to exhaust all the internal dispute resolution mechanisms or take the grievances to the convention.

