Kamtukule faces fire: Kaliati disowns her, analysts say move to MCP meant to keep Govt job

Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule departure from United Transformation Movement (UTM) has turned controversial with Secretary General Patricia Kaliati disowning her as not their member and, at the same time, political analysts saying the move is just meant to protect her government position.

Speaking to the media just after Kamtukule’s gesture, Kaliati said UTM is not worried with her departure as she has never been a member of their party. “

“When have you ever seen her campaigning for UTM? We asked her if we can give a position in the party, she said she will think about. Is that our party member?” asked Kaliati.

Kamtukule announced today morning that he has ditched UTM party and joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and got officially unveiled at MCP headquarters in Lilongwe.

Responding to some questions from journalists, the minister said she made her decision after moments of reflection and consultations. She, however, refused to disclose when her decision to join MCP was made.

MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said Kamtukule’s move only shows how strong the party is because as other parties keep losing their members, MCP keeps gaining.

Meanwhile, political analysts have said Vera Kamtukule’s exit from UTM party for the Malawi Congress Party is a move meant to protect her ‘government position.’

Kamtukule, who is the Minister of Tourism, announced her defection from UTM to MCP at a presser in Lilongwe today.

The move has come barely few weeks the UTM withdrew from the Tonse Alliance, signaling a third party to have left after Aford and Petra.

Speaking to Nyasatimes, Enerst Thindwa, a political expert said the move by Kamtukule is aimed at protecting her ministerial role.

However, George Phiri another political expert has said like any other politician, Kamtukule is backed by the constitution to join any political party of her liking.

