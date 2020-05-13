Anglican petitioners happy with Bishop Malasa 6 months force leave, audit

The anti-Bishop Brighton Malasa petitioners in the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire said they are satisfied with the way their grievances are handled.

Petitioners said the six months force leave for Malasa and engagement of international audit film by the diocese are the steps Anglicans were expecting.

Speaking on Wednesday during media briefing at St George Anglican Church in Zomba, one of the petitioners John Awadi said they are happy with the decision made by 15 bishops of Central African Province including Archbishop Albert Chama who agreed to send bishop Malasa to force leave.

“We are happy because he is still at force leave which started in January this year and will run up to June 2020,” said Awadi.

He added that during this period the audit is currently taking place regarding finances of the diocese in all institutions including schools and hospitals.

Awadi said the outcome of the audit which is being done by Ghraham Car film will determine the future of the diocese.

As of now the position of the diocesan bishop is temporarily being handled by Vicar General of the diocese Rev. Canon Edward Kawinga who reports to Bishop of Northern Malawi.

The Diocese also advertised and shortlisted the position of Diocesan Secretary but suspended the interviews due to Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the petitioners, the church started moving smoothly since Bishop Malasa was sent to force leave.

The petitioners are expecting to see Malasa to freely resign from his position as the bishop of Anglican diocese of Upper Shire on allegations that he has been mismanaging financial resources as well as his position.

The whole diocese is waiting for the outcome from Ghraham Car audit film and recommendations from central African province.

Previously, church members from all parishes in the diocese have been protesting, holding vigils forcing bishop Brighton Malasa to step down from his position.

