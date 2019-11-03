Angry mob over woman murder torch 7 houses: Mayhem in Nkhatabay

Malawi Police in Nkhata Bay are looking for some people who have set ablaze seven houses in Nkhata Bay in retaliation over the killing of a woman.

Nkhata Bay police spokesperson Kondwani James said the woman was allegedly murdered by 56-year-old Thom Manda over disagreements of a debt.

Manda allegedly hit the woman with a metal bar caused internal injuries and bleeding which caused her death according to a postmortem report.

This is the second time angry people have set ablaze houses in retaliation to a murder in Nkhata Bay.

In Neno, two people have been lynched to death on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

National police headquarters spokesperson James Kadadzera has since asked people to stop mob justice, saying it was criminal and perpetrators would be dealt with according to law.

