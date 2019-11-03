Rich aide to Malawi president constructs church for home community

Presidential guard commander Norman Chisale has constructed a magnificent CCAP church in his home village in Ntcheu with the office of a session clerk.

It was not immediately known how much has cost Chisale to build the church.

The church was officially handed over to the community on Sunday through Blantyre synod general secretary Billy Gama.

One of the guests who attended the hand-over ceremony include the acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa.

Chisale is also President Peter Mutharika’s close aide and confidante.

His decision to build the church has however received mixed reactions, with some people praising him for ploughing back his money to God.

Others however say his salary and perks do not match his giving out to God, accusing him of using corrupt means to enrich himself.

He is billed as one of the middle rich Malawians with lodges, houses in low density areas, a number of vehicles among others.

