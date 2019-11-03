Rich aide to Malawi president constructs church for home community
Presidential guard commander Norman Chisale has constructed a magnificent CCAP church in his home village in Ntcheu with the office of a session clerk.
It was not immediately known how much has cost Chisale to build the church.
The church was officially handed over to the community on Sunday through Blantyre synod general secretary Billy Gama.
One of the guests who attended the hand-over ceremony include the acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa.
Chisale is also President Peter Mutharika’s close aide and confidante.
His decision to build the church has however received mixed reactions, with some people praising him for ploughing back his money to God.
Others however say his salary and perks do not match his giving out to God, accusing him of using corrupt means to enrich himself.
He is billed as one of the middle rich Malawians with lodges, houses in low density areas, a number of vehicles among others.
mwaiwala 5 star cottage uko ku mangochi mmbali mwa nyanja. salary yake itiyo????? all the aide, international money zikulowa mu nthumba mwa anthu ngati amenewa. zimangokhulidwa mmatumba mwa iowa no accountability. misonkho yathu pompo. ndiye tione timiseu ta mmalawi muno ngati topita kumunda. one lane becomes 2 or 3 lane roads. taendani ca pa wakawaka going to town mmawa 0700. that’s when you can tell the country is on auto pilot. pitala pass on these roads when the mwapasa people have lined up for no local to pass. 1 hour from shoprite to bt centre with just one way line… Read more »
He built a church to soothe his guilty conscience for stealing from Malawians. He can’t afford that on his civil servant salary.
Zayamba kuululika. Where did he get the money? Kammwamba Black & Veatch consultancy?
Norman Chisale probably the riches body guard. He has a range of town houses and he has built a house close to Sanjika gate.
This is the definition of corruption.