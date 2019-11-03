MEC applies to court against allowing MCP witness to amply testimony
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) lawyers have applied to the Constitutional Court to strike off a ruling which allowed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera’s witness use amplified testimony.
In the application, the lawyers want the court to rule against the use of laptop or other gadgets by Daudi Sulemani for amplified testimony in the ongoing landmark election case.
The application was filed on Friday, November 1, 2019.
The 39-year-old Sulemani is an IT expert who was part of the MCP ICT team during the May 21 elections.
He took part in the designing, establishing and operating a results transmission platform for the May 21 elections which would act as the party's parallel voter tally centre as well as data management and analysis services prior to, during and after the elections
The article itself is is a half baked piece of work. Apart from informing of the injunction, it does not explain the grounds for the application It has to be noted that MCP applied to the courts to allow its witnesses amply their evidence in court. MEC and APM lawyers objected vehemently to the application. The courts ruled against allowing use of gudgets in testifying EXCEPT FOR Daudi Suleman and another witness because they had already indicated in their sworn statements that they would demonstrate in court. The ruling by the same ConCourt is there and it’s on record. Now,… Read more »
Professor Chisi amaluza bwino bwino chomubera vote yake imodzi nchiani?
Zikatele timati rrrrrrrrrrrrrrriiiiiii theeeeeee mayooo…….! DPP / Mec agwa nayo!
Zisantha they used laptops. Why not now?? That’s is the evidence con court is looking for tell your papa that your days are numbered. Attorney General your days are numbered mordecai will be our new attorney General
Anthuwa amaoneka ngati machacha panonso ayamba kuchita mantha.
.owe O Kaphale inu.
Kkkkk zanh izo manyaz akugwiren
Kkkkkkk, thing is why is mcp applying to use laptop so late in the case? Kapena afuna kupomboneza ma judge whom we all know may not be IT wizards. I said mcp has been making their case along the way after listening to cross examination,,,, and our judges have been biased enough to allow it. This case should have been thrown out for lacking evidence but the judges keep on allowing mcp to sneak in revised evidence. Shameful
Waonanji cadet? mukunya chaka chake ndi chino….mumadusa mumbali…court can not allow such nonsense…the witness is an IT Expert so how can you deny him to use a laptop or any other gudget? akuoneseni momwe mumabela ka..ine kunva kukoma..
Bendulo wapweteka so théy r afraid. In m’y opinion thé court already ruled over this that suleman will use gadgets so why wasting judges time. If thé élections were free i dont c any reason of being afraid. U will me et modecai senior
Guys olembanu muzilemba zoona zokhazokha, Kaphale ndi Mbeta ndi Mitondo pa LAW, sangapange zautsiruzo applying against amply testimony for what? abweretse umboniwo azamvetsa mafunso mmene atadzabwerere pa umboni wakewo iyaaa. Sipano akuluakulu amenewa. Makhang’a akatundu pa LAW. Asuluke ndi za ziii ngati iziii. Iyaaa. muona. Zikanakhala kuti anabela chisakhochi akanaterodi poyesa kuziteteza. KOma apa pali clear anawina basi. go goo nawoni amenewa osapitako kopanga zopusa alembazi ayi. amvetsetse.