MEC applies to court against allowing MCP witness to amply testimony

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) lawyers have applied to the Constitutional Court to strike off a ruling which allowed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera’s witness use amplified testimony.

In the application, the lawyers want the court to rule against the use of laptop or other gadgets by Daudi Sulemani for amplified testimony in the ongoing landmark election case.

The application was filed on Friday, November 1, 2019.

The 39-year-old Sulemani is an IT expert who was part of the MCP ICT team during the May 21 elections.

He took part in the designing, establishing and operating a results transmission platform for the May 21 elections which would act as the party’s parallel voter tally centre as well as data management and analysis services prior to, during and after the elections

