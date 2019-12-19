Angry mob set ablaze murder suspect’s house in Mangochi

Angry mob on Wednesday night lazed down a house belonging to parents of Justine Matola who is being suspected of killing a 60 year old widow Getrude Banda over witchcraft accusations.

According to Mangochi police public relations officer, Inspector Rodrick Maida the suspect on Monday night murdered Banda on the accusations that the deceased has bewitched his sick mother and he stabbed her several times on the back and neck.

Getrude Banda a tomato seller at Mangochi market was commonly known as Anyajere around the boma and was a daring of many because of her friendly heart.

Her husband died long time ago, she had no child or relative in Mangochi but she told people that when she dies she should be laid next to her husband.

Anyajere sold part of her plot to the suspects parents and upon noticing the sickness of his mother Justin suspected that the deceased was a witch.

The burial of Anyajere took place on Wednesday afternoon and soon after the ceremony there were running battles between police and the angry mob who wanted to demolish the house of the suspect, police had to fire teargas several times to dispense the angry mob.

Police later advised the relatives of the suspect to transfer goods from the house to another location and soon after the police had left the house was set ablaze.

Justine Matola (18) comes from Mtalimanja village in T/A Mponda in Mangochi district while the deceased hails from Endinyongeni village in T/A Mtwalo,Mzimba district.

Meanwhile, police have warned against accusing old people of practising witchcract saying the law will deal with any form of violence against them.

