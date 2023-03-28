Anna’s Car Rental aids Cyclone Survivors in Thyolo

Anna’s Car Rental (ACR) has joined the corporate world in providing food and non-food items to Cyclone Freddy survivors at Mulemba Primary School camp in Thyolo.

The company’s administration officer, Fumbani Tembo said the company felt the need to support the 224 displaced households at the camp through its “ACRCARES initiative”.

“Being a Malawian-owned company, the challenge at hand is for all and we urge other companies to do the same as many people have been affected and still need support. This is not the first time Anna’s Car Rental has supported affected areas and a year ago we supported households affected by the Cyclone Idai in Mulanje.”

“The cyclone brought heavy rains and strong winds, which caused extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and crops. Many families lost their homes and livelihoods, leaving them with no means to provide for their basic needs, Tembo said.

Tembo added: “However, the donation has helped alleviate their suffering and provided them with essential items to help them as they rebuild their lives.”

Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava, Mary Navicha commended ACR for the gesture.

She assured well-wishers that they will make sure the donation benefits those that deserve it.

“The situation has been bad here, but we appreciate the support from the corporate world. This gives hope to the people in my constituency. They lost hope,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Isha Yusuf also expressed her joy to ACR saying the donation will help to ease the burden of sourcing basic needs for their survival at the camp and at home when they return.

“The food items will help us here at the camp, while non-food items will be used as replacements for those that we lost due to the Cyclone.

“Our houses collapsed and everything in it is gone, including clothes and food. So, we thank this company for this gesture,” she said.

