Another albino killed in Malawi: Kwenda brutally murdered in presence of son, 7

A dark crowd has engulfed Kande area in Nkhata Bay after a person with albinism was hacked to death in his house around 10pm when he was in bed with his seven-year-old son.

Police spokesperson in Nkhata Bay Peter Kalaya identified the victim as 54-year-old Yassin Kwenda Phiri who was working as a hospital attendant at Kande Health Centre.

The murder of Kwenda Phiri comes at a time when human rights groups, especially those that advocate for the rights of people with albinism have been complaining of delayed court cases on the murders of people with albinism.

Kalaya explained that the unknown assailants entered Kwenda Phiri’s huse through a window and chopped off both his hands before fleeing with them.

“We have launched a manhunt and we will apprehend the criminals,” he said.

The gruesome murder of Kwenda Phiri in the presence of his seven-year-old-son has shocked people of Kande who think they might have done much more to prevent his death.

This comes only weeks after the High Court in Zomba denied bail to a Catholic priest who was arrested some months ago for the murder of a person with albinism in Machinga, Macdonald Masambuka.

Judge Redson Kapindu said the case which the priest was answering was serious and he could be in jail all his life if convicted therefore he could not be given bail.

The priest was arrested weeks after the killing of the youthful person with albinism as the priest was on his way to Mozambique where he wanted to take refuge after learning that there was a warrant of arrest over his head.

The other 21 suspects in the much publicized case, including a police officer and a medical assistant are still in court taking plea as the murder case of Masambuka starts in earnest.

All the suspects are pleading not guilty to the charges which include murder, conspiracy to murder and abduction among others.

The involvement of a medical practitioner and police officer in the murder of Masambuka shocked the nation and the nation has now seen the trend in which close relatives including fathers and mothers are involved in the murder of people with albinism.

Some people believe that some body parts of people with albinism can bring wealth, a belief that has been proved wrong worldwide.

Malawi faces “systematic extinction” of people living with albinism if they continue to be murdered for their body parts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :