Another Blow to DPP: Karonga North MP Mwambande Defects to MCP

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has suffered yet another setback as Karonga North Member of Parliament, Mungaswalu Mwambande, has officially ditched the opposition party to join the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mwambande, who once served as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Energy, and Mining under Peter Mutharika’s administration in 2019, confirmed his defection in an exclusive interview, citing overwhelming pressure from his constituents and visible development projects under President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership.

“I am no longer with DPP—I have officially joined MCP. The people in my constituency have been urging me to make this move, and I cannot ignore their voice.

The development initiatives by this government in Karonga have convinced me that MCP is the future,” Mwambande said, expressing delight over his decision.

According to Mwambande, all DPP committee members in Karonga North had already crossed over to MCP last year, leaving him as one of the last remaining DPP figures in the area.

The lawmaker will be officially welcomed into MCP this Saturday in Karonga.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba proved futile, as he repeatedly declined calls.

MCP Second Deputy Secretary General, Uchizi Mkandawire, welcomed Mwambande’s defection, stating that Karonga is now fully behind President Chakwera.

“This sends a strong message to those who once claimed Karonga as their stronghold. MCP is the party of the people, and we are taking over. We are confident that we will secure 99% of the votes and all parliamentary and council seats in the district,” said Mkandawire.

Mwambande’s defection follows a similar move by Chitipa Wenya MP, Welani Chilenga, who also dumped DPP for MCP last week—further signaling a political shift in the Northern Region ahead of the 2025 elections.

