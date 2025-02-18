Strengthening Ties: President Chakwera Receives Letters of Credence from New Chinese Ambassador

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Tuesday officially received Letters of Credence from the new Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Ms. Lu Xu, at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, marking a new chapter in the two nations’ diplomatic relations.

Ms. Lu Xu, who succeeds Long Zhou, pledged to deepen Malawi-China cooperation, emphasizing economic ties and cultural exchange.

“My focus will be on strengthening our diplomatic relationship, fostering economic cooperation, and encouraging more Chinese investors to explore opportunities in Malawi,” she said. “Additionally, I will promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges to enhance mutual understanding.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, hailed China as a reliable partner, citing its significant contributions to Malawi’s infrastructure and development.

“China has been instrumental in Malawi’s progress, supporting key projects such as the Parliament Building, Bingu International Conference Centre, major road networks, and MUST University,” she noted.

Ms. Lu Xu, who arrived in Malawi on February 10, reiterated her commitment to serving as a bridge between the two nations, fostering industrialization, modernization, and stronger bilateral ties.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!