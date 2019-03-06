Another Malawi commercial bank confirms deeper staff cuts: NBS to close five branches

March 6, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Malawi Stock Exchange-listed commercial bank, NBS Bank plc,  has confirmed  it’s laying off employees  as it plans to close five branches across the country following a slump in the number of transactions it handles.

NBS Bank to lay off staff

NBS Bank has been making losses until recently when it announced reducing loss by about 74 percent to K1.1 billion in the year ended December 31 2017 from K4.3 billion in 2016, according to the bank’s financial results.

The bank said the job cuts would hit its staff   as it plans to close five of its service centres  from March 18 as part of rationalisation of business operations in its transformation process.

The branches involved includes Chitipa, Ntchisi, Kamuzu International Airport, Riverside and Neno.

Customers  of the bank may continue transacting at any of its Banki Pafupi agents in the affected and surrounding areas.

NBS Bank plc  has since opened the voluntary exit window to reduce chances of retrenchment where interested employees are urged to apply for voluntary exit, according to a  letter issued on Tuesday and co-signed by the bank’s chief finance officer Vera Zulu and head of human resources Austin Thunde.

“As earlier communicated, the operations of the closed service centres will be merged into the closet service centres. The bank will then consider all applications made and the applicants will be notified of the outcome upon review,”  reads the letter as seen by Nyasa Times.

The development comes in the wake of National Bank, the country’s biggest commercial bank by assets and profitability, confirming it would lay off an undisclosed number of employees in what it termed voluntary retirement to reduce its operational expenses.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
Cashgate1ZINGALUMEJJ Mbewe the PathfinderFraser NyakamelaMulopwana Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
ZINGALUME
Guest
ZINGALUME

Kusamba Dzinzi tiyenawo amenewa akunama, amatibera kwambiri

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Fraser Nyakamela
Guest
Fraser Nyakamela

Economy ilibwino. These are the indicators of a good economy. Wait!!!!! What am I saying here?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder
Guest
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder

Don’t even dare to blame it on government, this is all Kusamba Dzonzi and opposition also some smart ass out there doings.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Cashgate1
Guest
Cashgate1

Ili bwino kwambiri under the wise leadership of APM. Alas, may be we have updated indicators of economic growth. Very bad for Malawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Mulopwana
Guest
Mulopwana

Awa akunama angofuna awonetse kuti sakupanga profit in view of interest capping law to come into effect. Kikiki munya muona

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Fact
Guest
Fact

Kusamba Dzonzi on my mind.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder
Guest
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder

kkkkkkk ma bank atsekadi sanati, thanks to Kusamba Dzonzi and and some smart ass out there.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web