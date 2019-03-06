Persons with albinism stage demo, march to Malawi presidential palace

Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) on Wednesday defiantly marched to Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe despite being denied permission to protest and stage vigils at State House, as they demanded President Peter Mutharika to immediately respond to their calls.
Lilongwe City Council had warned members of the association on Monday aagainst holding vigils at the palace citing Section 103 of the Police Act which restricts demonstrations or assembly within State residences.
However, on Wednesday Apam members with help by some civil society organisations (CSOs) led by Human Rights Defenders Coalition chairperson Timothy Mtambo, started the protest march from Lilongwe Community Centre Ground to an area 100 metres far from the State House where they are expected to hold vigils.
Mutharika is not available at the palace in Lilongwe as he has travelled to Mzuzu in the Northern Region to undertake a number of engagements, including commissioning of the Mzimba Integrated Urban Water and Sanitation Project.
President Mutharika last week met about 50 persons with albinism mostly drawn from the Southern Region under the banner of Poor and Concerned People with Albinism (Pacpwa) – a breakaway grop of Apam.
The President responded to demands of PWAs and directed Treasury to immediately start disbursing the K3.1 billion budgeted for the 2018-2022 National Action Plan on the Killings and Abduction of PWAs in the country.
Malawi is experiencing a resurgence of attacks against persons with albinism, with two fatalities and three abductions since December 31 2018. Two of those who were abducted were later rescued by community members, one remains missing.
Since November 2014, the number of reported crimes against people with albinism in Malawi has risen to 152 cases, including 25 murders and more than 10 people missing, according to Apam.
Aaaaah zitsiri izi inu. After failing to attract people in your ant government demos you have now chosen to ride on the back of albinos, fools. APAM, you have allowed to be ridden on. Let me tell you APAM anything that Mtambo participate in, fails. He is associated with politics and opposition parties hence it doesn’t have support from all people. If you want your vigil to succeed, disassociate it with Mtambo and this colleagues. Chase him away. They have repentant smell and blood.
A criminal history of mankind by Collin Wilson. There will be sellouts. Mostly criminals.
Mtambo akusiyani pompo akagona pa mattress abwino pomwe chisanu chikukupwtetekani . Za zii
Pitani akupezani konko, akatsegulira ka mpopi kamadzi abwana abwera mukumana nawo ndili pa mbuyo panu bansi
This stubbornness will not lead you anywhere…you could have just met the President when he invited you otherwise your issues were addressed during that meeting. This Mtambo has his own issues with DPP government…nanga this weather muziti tili pa vigil..
Mtambo at it once more.
Za ziiiiiiiii Mmesa adakuyankhani kale.
Your comment tells me you belong to nobody but “satan”………..! You belong to him and not God because our Creator tells us to love others just as we love ourselves, and this is exactly what Mtambo is demonstrating!! Ngati ukudya nawo ndalama mukuba pa Malawizi, nde ukanangokhala chete wamva………………………. you’re very stupid!!