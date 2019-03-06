Persons with albinism stage demo, march to Malawi presidential palace

March 6, 2019 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (Apam)  on Wednesday defiantly marched to Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe  despite being denied permission to protest  and stage vigils at State House,  as they demanded President Peter Mutharika to immediately respond to their calls.

Association of People with Albinism in Malawi hold protests in Lilongwe

Lilongwe City Council had warned members of the association  on Monday aagainst holding vigils at the palace citing Section 103 of the Police Act which restricts demonstrations or assembly within State residences.

However, on Wednesday Apam members with help by  some civil society organisations (CSOs) led by  Human Rights Defenders Coalition chairperson Timothy Mtambo,  started the protest march from Lilongwe Community Centre Ground to an area 100 metres far from the State House where they are expected to hold vigils.

Mutharika is not available at the palace in Lilongwe as he has travelled to Mzuzu in the Northern Region to undertake a number of engagements, including commissioning of the Mzimba Integrated Urban Water and Sanitation Project.

President Mutharika last week met about 50 persons with albinism mostly drawn from the Southern Region under the banner of Poor and Concerned People with Albinism (Pacpwa) – a breakaway grop of Apam.

The President responded to demands of PWAs and directed Treasury to immediately start disbursing the K3.1 billion budgeted for the 2018-2022 National Action Plan on the Killings and Abduction of PWAs in the country.

Malawi is experiencing a resurgence of attacks against persons with albinism, with two fatalities and three abductions since December 31 2018. Two of those who were abducted were later rescued by community members, one remains missing.

Since November 2014, the number of reported crimes against people with albinism in Malawi has risen to 152 cases, including 25 murders and more than 10 people missing, according to Apam.

WATSON VAZIMOLO
Guest
WATSON VAZIMOLO

koma kumalawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Heavyduty
Guest
Heavyduty

Aaaaah zitsiri izi inu. After failing to attract people in your ant government demos you have now chosen to ride on the back of albinos, fools. APAM, you have allowed to be ridden on. Let me tell you APAM anything that Mtambo participate in, fails. He is associated with politics and opposition parties hence it doesn’t have support from all people. If you want your vigil to succeed, disassociate it with Mtambo and this colleagues. Chase him away. They have repentant smell and blood.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Geoffrey
Guest
Geoffrey

A criminal history of mankind by Collin Wilson. There will be sellouts. Mostly criminals.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Mapwiya
Guest
Mapwiya

Mtambo akusiyani pompo akagona pa mattress abwino pomwe chisanu chikukupwtetekani . Za zii

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
ZINGALUME
Guest
ZINGALUME

Pitani akupezani konko, akatsegulira ka mpopi kamadzi abwana abwera mukumana nawo ndili pa mbuyo panu bansi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Gerson
Guest
Gerson

This stubbornness will not lead you anywhere…you could have just met the President when he invited you otherwise your issues were addressed during that meeting. This Mtambo has his own issues with DPP government…nanga this weather muziti tili pa vigil..

Vote Up-4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Gerald
Guest
Gerald

Mtambo at it once more.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
tman
Guest
tman

Za ziiiiiiiii Mmesa adakuyankhani kale.

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Central
Guest
Central

Your comment tells me you belong to nobody but “satan”………..! You belong to him and not God because our Creator tells us to love others just as we love ourselves, and this is exactly what Mtambo is demonstrating!! Ngati ukudya nawo ndalama mukuba pa Malawizi, nde ukanangokhala chete wamva………………………. you’re very stupid!!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago

