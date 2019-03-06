Controversy surrounds Luv C and Janta over song ownership

“Mula number one” song review which was published on March 1 2019 in the local press has sparked debate over the ownership of the song.

According to The Nation newspaper, “Mula number one” was reviewed as belonging to Janta featuring Luv C when the converse is true.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Luv C described “Mula number one” as a song which has a very personal inspiration and is a special dedication to his girl.

“The song’s narrative attributes that a man falls in love with a girl and narrates how friends and family are feeling about their in law. The song features Janta who summaries everything on the hook,” Luv C explained.

In his defense, Janta blamed the controversy on the reviewer’s mistake for labelling the song as Janta featuring Luv C, adding the reviewer simply explained the narrative of the song.

Janta said: “To me, I think its not a big issue that me and Luv C have beef over this song. I produced and featured on it.”

The “Wangongole” hitmaker further denied being interviewed by the reviewer, a sentiment which Luv C laughed off.

“Yes, he says that but my sources say something different,” Luv C revealed.

He added: “My interest is to just clear off the misconception. l don’t believe Janta can try to do something bad. We are friends and in good terms but the story is misleading as well as creating tension on social media.”

