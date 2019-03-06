MCP dodge victims of their atrocities demanding justice

Thousands of victims of violence and atrocities committed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) during the one-party rule.are due to present a petition to Parliament demanding justice.
In response, MCP has changed the launch of its manifesto away from Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) which is close to the place where the victims will camp waiting for answers.
After submission of petition, victims plan to camp at the graveyard of former President Kamuzu Banda next to Parliament and the BICC where MCP would launch its elections manifesto.
The people, who have never been compensated, are demanding justice from Parliament and MCP to address them.
Haunted by fear of reparations, most of the victims also want an assurance that MCP would not repeat victimising more Malawians if they take over power again.
Millions of Malawians died and suffered for 30 years when MCP killed, tortured, dispossessed and banned innocent people from their own country. Unlucky souls were fed to crocodiles or dissolved in drums of acid so that you would completely disappear without a trace.
If you were a son or daughter of the state victim, you were not allowed to attend any school in Malawi unless you disguised yourself by changing your name.
The Ombudsman of Malawi has on record 22,000 living victims who are still demanding justice from their perpetrators.
MCP used para-military wing Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP) and notorious youth leagues to kill, torture and victimise innocent people.
Instead, the current MCP under the leadership of Lazarus Chakwera have been pushing Parliament for the compensation of the killers instead of pushing for the compensation of the victims themselves.
This policy position of Chakwera and the current MCP has raised fears that the party does not care about Malawians they victimised. Some have raised fears that the MCP is unrepentant and would under Chakwera victimise more people if given power.
Analysts are wondering how the MCP manifesto will address the victims question.
Chakwera is on record to have asked for forgiveness for atrocities committeda t the height of the 31-year-old reign of MCP which was blighted by arbitrary detentions, killings, expulsions and disappearances of those opposed to founding president Kamuzu Banda who is immortalised by the party as his face continue to appear on party cloth.
But Chancellor College-based analyst Edge Kanyongolo said the forgiveness must be preceded by “full confession.”
He said: “People who suffered at the hands of MCP rule are willing to forgive, but those who victimised Malawians do not seem willing to confess all that they did during Kamuzu’s rule.”
Palimba pamenepa.
You need people like Nicholas Dausi, Henry Mussa to do that. MCP is a party but people were victimised by government. The current government must compensate all who were victimised.
Akafunse adausi ndi a Ntaba zimenezi simapanga ndi MCP koma anthu amenewa, ndiye anthu asakunamizeni ndipo anthu simungawapusitsenso lero, amalawi adapenya or mutachita motani
Cheap politics! raw politics! pagan politics! . The people who committed the so called atrocities are no longer in New MCP. They hid in DPP – Dr. Ntaba, Dausi, expelled District Chairmen who are now in UTM, and in UDF Bakili Muluzi. Kamuzu personally apologized and MYP were compensated. So whats more?
We are not honest with our selves. Full confession to start with Bakili Muluzi, John Tembo, Nicholas Dausi
nkhanza za MCP ndi zakumtundu, a gule sakhululukatu paja
And when you say thousands how have you counted them. Foolish reporter. Do you want to divert peoples attention on the issue of Albino? You are a disgrace to our Mother Malawi. Stupid CADET. If you need true confession then go to Dausi since he was the one who was heading MYP Chakwera and Mia was not there just like your mother, stupid! How old are you anyway? useless person.
DPP zawavuta anachoka liti a MCP pachiongolero mukayambe vigil pano ifeyo sitisitha maganizo inu muchoke, ndipo mupange check anthu omwe akhale pamenepo onse its Lomwe Belt, mwachedwa nazo zimenezi, mukanayamba 2014 mutatenga boma, pano mwabayiba mukufuna MCP ikuganizireni chiani? Never Again mwaona kuti sikutesa MCP ndiye mwati mukapele petition plus vigil, tilinanu mpakana muchoka 2019 two months coming. Nkhanga zaona kaleeeeeeee!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Truth & reconciliation commission is a pending solution to this crisis. The vulnerable victims they should not be used by the greedy politicians for campaign ploys against the MCP establishment.
How much have they paid you to write such a piece of trash. What are you exactly trying to achieve. you are a useless reporter