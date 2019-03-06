Blue Eagles international friendly with Ferroviaro cancelled

Blue Eagles Football Club has made a U-turn and announced cancellation of their planned international friendly match against Mozambican top league side Ferroviaro de Nampula.

Nampula was in the country the past few days where they participated in the Nyasa Big Four Challenge which the visiting team emerged the champions.

“The bonanza paralysed our plans and we don’t see the ppurpose of going ahead with the friendly anymore because it will be of no use,” said club spokesperson Steve Kumalonje.

Kumalonje said they will now only focus on having intensive pre-season training ahead of the new 2019 soccer season.

“If we are to have some local friendlies we will let you know” said the Eagles Spokesperson.

The police outfit recently had a Northern region tour in search of new talent ahead of the new season.

It has become a traditional for Blue Eagles in the past season to search for and sign new players from lower leagues especially in rural areas.

This is a way of cost cutting according to the club executive committee.

One of the notable faces previously identified through the exercise is there Captain Micum Mhone who was spotted in Nkhatabay District.

