Another probe for ACB on Area 3 and 9  land scam involving Chothia,Suleman

As the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) is currently probing the alleged sale of Livimbo Community Day Secondary School the graft-busting body has also been furnished by the whistle-blower of another land scandal involving two Malawian businesspersons of Asian origin in Area 3 in Lilongwe.

The two controversial businesspersons Mustak Chothia and Suleman Ismail afre said to have bought the land dubiously from Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) and sold three flats developed there to Roza Mbilizi of Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

Apparently, Chothia and Ismail have “severe tax evasion” queries at MRA where Mbilizi as deputy head of the customs body is shielding them, Nyasa Times understands.

Pearl Adventures, a company run by Chothia, is facing probe over allegations of tax crimes.

Chothia and Ismail have been exposed by former official at Ministry of Lands and Urban Development, Flemings Chifombo, who was arrested on allegations that they were forging signatures and produce lease documents.

The law enforcers also nabbed Diverson Mlozi, Rose Ajasi and an Indian Abubooker Istiaq.

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development busted a parallel ‘Lands Office’ in Lilongwe which allegedly transacted and sold plots with counterfeit documents. Seven suspects were arrested in connection with operations of the dubious ‘Lands Office’.

Recently, Police also arrested Mustag Mahomed, Chifuniro Simumbe and lawyer Umahu Mataka on the same syndicate while Alex Mawaya was still on the run.

The syndicate has been discovered after President Peter Mutharika had directed the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to attend to a lot of complaints on double land allocations and issuing of illegal certificates and deeds, according to Principal Secretary in the ministry of land Joseph Mwandidya.

