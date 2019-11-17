Malawi lose to Uganda  2-0 in 2021 AFCON qualifier 

The Malawi Flames have surrendered the leadership of Group B of the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after losing 0-2 to Uganda Cranes in the qualifier tie played in Kampala on Sunday.

Malawi who beat South Sudan 1-0 in the first group game on Wednesday were top of Group B, while Uganda and Burkina Faso who drew goalless were second with a point each.

But Sunday’s result means Uganda are now top of the group.

Uganda Cranes are chasing an opportunity to qualify for their third straight AFCON competition after featuring at the 2017 and 2019 editions in Gabon and Egypt respectively.

The 2021 AFCON will be hosted by Cameroon with 24 teams talking part. Algeria are the defending champions.

