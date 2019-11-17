Police say Mtambo in ‘normal’ road accident: ‘No foul play on rights activist’

The accident in which Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Timothy Mtambo was involved in on November 14, can be described as normal according to the police report.

The accident occurred at Kagwa Parish along the Kaunda road. The vehicle, a Ford Ranger Double Cabin, in which Mtambo was in with registration number BU 4341 collided with a Nissan NOTE with registration number CK 5141 according the report.

The Ford Ranger Double Cabin was driven by Gift Sinyangwe, 47, from Namasasa village in the area of chief Mwaulambia in Chitipa district and was carrying Timothy Mtambo and Shemu Mtambo.

The HRDC Chairperson and the driver sustained minor injuries.

The Nissan NOTE was driven by Edwin Konamu, 29, from Chasasa village in the area of chief Makwangwala in Ntcheu district.

Reads the police report compiled by KN/MP/TAR/332/2019, “[The accident] occurred on 14/11/2019 at about 08:10 hours at Area 49, Kagwa Parish along Kaunda Road.

“Brief facts are that on the above stated date, time and place driver of the motor vehicle registration No BU 4341 Ford Ranger Mr. G. Sinyangwe was driving the said motor vehicle from the direction of Gulliver heading towards Area 25 and on board he carried two passengers namely; Mr. Timothy Mtambo c/o HRDC, Box 2340, LL and Mr. Shem Mtambo, c/o Box 2340, LL.”

The report says upon arrival at Kagwa Catholic Church, the Ford Ranger collided with the Nissan NOTE saloon which was coming from the opposite direction and was turning right while the other vehicle was at a short distance.

The report further says the Ford Ranger had its front near side extensively damaged while the Nissan NOTE had its near side front extensively damaged.

Adds the report: “The driver Mr. Gift Sinyangwe and a passenger Mr. Timothy Mtambo sustained minor injuries.”

A senior police officer said the accident was normal and that it would be wrong to suspect foul play.

