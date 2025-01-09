Another Tropical Storm Dikeledi Develops in the Indian Ocean, Public Alert Issued

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has issued a public alert regarding a newly developed tropical storm named Dikeledi, located in the Indian Ocean to the northeast of Madagascar.

According to the department, weather models predict that Dikeledi will make landfall over northern Madagascar on Sunday, January 12, 2025, before entering the Mozambique Channel. Officials have assured the public that they are closely monitoring the storm’s movement and will provide timely updates as necessary. The next official update is scheduled for tomorrow, January 10.

In the meantime, the department has indicated that there will be a reduction in rainfall over southern and parts of central Malawi in the coming days due to the influence of an unstable easterly air mass.

Tropical Storm Dikeledi follows closely after Tropical Storm Chido, which struck Mozambique last December and caused significant devastation in Malawi. The storm brought strong winds and heavy rainfall that resulted in widespread damage.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) reported that Chido caused 13 fatalities and left 29 people injured. A total of 10,159 households—approximately 45,162 individuals—were affected, with 227 people displaced.

Charles Kalemba, Commissioner for Disaster and Management Affairs, emphasized the need for vigilance as the country continues to recover from the impacts of Chido while preparing for the potential effects of Dikeledi.

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services continues to monitor the situation closely and urges the public to remain alert and follow official updates regarding the storm.

