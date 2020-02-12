Ansah back use of Tippex in Malawi polls: MEC chair defiant of ‘Ansxit’ 

February 12, 2020 Owen Khamula & Zawadi Chilunga-Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has said she is aware that people are baying for her blood to exit the electoral body – ‘Ansxit’ – for  compromising herself and mismanaging the May 21 Tripartite Elections  but  has backed the widespread use of the correctional fluid, Tippex, saying no law was broken.

Ansah in completely tone deaf performance before appearing for inquiry.-Photo by Alfred Chauwa, Nyasa Times
Ansah: Tipp-Ex was used for positive purposes to capture correct voting figures.-Photo by Alfred Chauwa, Nyasa Times
Kajawa and his deputy Rachel Mazombwe Zulu during Parliament’s inquiry.-Photo by Alfred Chauwa, Nyasa Times

Ansah has said this in her appearance before the Constitutional Court sanctioned Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC) inquiry to assess the competence of the electoral body.

Her  appearance before the committee comes  against a background of calls by Human Rights Defenders Commission (HRDC), through a series of nationwide demonstrations that at times turned ugly, for her to resign for allegedly presiding over a flawed electoral process last year.

“The electoral laws were not breached because of the use of Tippex, they were actually upheld because the correct figure was capture,” Ansah said after she entered the inquiry room  in a completely tone deaf perfomance, posing for photos in style.

She said in the past, when there were no computers, corrections were made manually and were accepted.

Ansah was quashing a Constitutional Court ruling which said that the irregularities and anomalies had been so widespread, systematic and grave that the integrity of the results had been seriously compromised.

The MEC chairperson also told the parliamentary committee that she allowed a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) election team to see her with their concerns before the results were announced.

She said the team was led by the party secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka and other people included Dowa west MP Richard Chimwendo Banda and lawyer Ayuba James.

“Ayuba even threatened me that if we went ahead to announce the results, there would be blood in the country,” claimed Ansah.

She also said Chimwendo Banda repeated the same threats but they both later apologized and withdrew the threats.

MEC chairwomanalso denied allegations by the election auditors that MEC announced the poll results when only one-third of the result sheets were processed.

Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal,looked calm, composed and recollected in answering the question from the members of committee which want to find out if MEC is competent to hold fresh election in five months time.

The inquiry follows a February 3 2020 order of a five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over irregularities and mandated Parliament to assess the commissioners’ competences.

On Tuesday, commissioners Yahaya M’madi, Moffat Banda, Linda Kunje and Jean Mathanga appeared before the committee at Parliament Building in Lilongwe. They followed in the footsteps of Mary Nkosi and Elvey Mtafu on Monday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

12
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
10 Comment authors
Wachfundongulenjetiwa Nyaucadetvindele Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Wachfundo
Guest
Wachfundo

Eshii this woman is too much woooo!!!! Malawians we are taken for granted because we are peaceful and loving people. Our quiteness is taken for ignorance. Lord intervene and vindicate the truth and shame the devil.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ngulenjeti
Guest
ngulenjeti

mfiti Sadam idamin weniweni Lucifer

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
vindele
Guest
vindele

This woman is really evil. Before the ConCourt convened, she was saying that MEC did not allow the use of correctional fluid and she wondered where the fluid was coming from but now she is saying that the use of correctional fluid was legal. Which is which? She is really a confused Judge.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kwavha
Guest
Kwavha

Jane ndikawawa. She is a generous.
Bravo Jane. Ntambo watheratu. Ma judge ,5 ndi mbuli and biased.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cadet
Guest
cadet

mbuli ndiwe. chitsiru galu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
aningo
Guest
aningo

mai iweyo iiiiiiih

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Boris Johnson
Guest
Boris Johnson

Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk. Koma guys. Ansah being funny at the inquiry. Kkkkkkkkkkkkkk. This woman is made of iron. Eish!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
wa Nyau
Guest
wa Nyau

eti adha kkk munthuyu ndi ogwetsa ulesi kkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
wa Nyau
Guest
wa Nyau

kkk koma masten awawa amwene mpaka kuima phozi? kkk TIMOTHY MTUMBO ukuona zimenezi? akudelela tu mayi wa.
nanu a reporter zavutatu kutiuza zoveka during Ansah’s hearing.Takamban mafuso omwe anafusidwa ndi momwe mayi wa anayankhila.
mukuithawathawa bwanji

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nematodes
Guest
Nematodes

I think she has the same pose she made at Mugasa.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
mwana mlomwe
Guest
mwana mlomwe

Koma ngati mayi awa sangadye munthu ndiye kuti matewera okha akhoza kudya chifukwa ufiti ndiye alinawo izi ndiye ndaona ine

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
wa Nyau
Guest
wa Nyau

ok tava

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago