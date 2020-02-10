Ansah-led Malawi Electoral Commission is ‘a criminal enterprise’: Nkosi testimony sparks pundits reaction

Outspoken writer and social media activist Stanley Onjezani Kenani has given a damning verdict to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) after commissioner bishop Mary Nkosi testimony when she appeared before the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Monday, making numerous damning revelations on how MEC diverted from normal routines.

Chief among the damning revelations by Commissioner Bishop Nkosi was that MEC Chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah did not, allegedly, consult her and other Commissioners on some critical issues.

Commenting on his Facebook account, Kenani said bishop Nkosi’s testimont “confirms that MEC is a criminal enterprise.”

On his part renowned lawyer Justin Dzonzi says, “It confirmed the suspicions that MEC chair had been making unilateral decisions without collegiality which is a breach of corporate governance principle that power vests in the organ and not individual and only when exercises collectively, individual decisions are invalid.”

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) which has been calling for the resignation of the MEC commissioners, especially its chairperson Anash, since last year, has since said it will lead another wave of anti-Jane Ansah nationwide demonstrations starting Thursday, which will see protesters seal off MEC offices.

HRDC’s vice chairperson Gift Trapence said with Nkosi testimony, “Malawians are vindicated. This is coming from their own commissioner. The commissioners should just resign, including the CEO and MEC management. They should not waste Malawians time.”

Trapence added: “We need a new commission to be constituted so that they can have ample time to prepare for the fresh elections.We know they don’t want to resign because they want their terminal benefits. You cannot refuse to give justice to citizens because you want terminal benefits when you are the ones who have brought the injustice.”

Political analyst Ernest Thindwa, said Nkosi, a former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, revealed the extent of “systematic attempt to circumvent people’s will.”

He said: “The conscious disregard for the law is disturbing and requires that criminal charges be leveled against those that willfully took action to circumvent the will of the people of sanity is to be restored at MEC and in the wider civil service.”

Now it remains to be seen how the MEC appeal against the ruling by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will pan out with these revelations by Nkosi.

The ConCourt annulled the election and called for fresh elections within 150 days.

