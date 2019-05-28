Ansah says ‘satisfied job well done’ on Malawi elections:  ‘Decision of  majority voters, accept it with grace’

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah has said she will be satisfied with her handling of the May 21 Tripartite Elections despite concerns of voter irregularities as Tipp-Ex correction fluid was widely used on tally sheets, prompting the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to file a lawsuit.

Ansah admitted that Tipp-Ex – once the favourite tool of office workers who had to cover up typing mistakes, had been used on some result sheets at polling stations.

But she said the commission did not supply any correction fluid as part of the election material.

Asked is she will walk talk to have handled the elections well, Ansah said: “I will be satisfied with what I have done. When your conscious is clear, you don’t look over your shoulder.”

The judge at the Supreme Court of Malawi and Senior Councel in the legal profession, said she worked as Attorney General and left not looking over my shoulders.”

Said Ansah: “ When all this is done, I will pat myself on the shoulder for a job well done.”

In declaring the official results of presidential polls which President Peter Mutharika of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been re-elected, Ansah said for those who have not made in the elections, “I say that this is the decision of the majority of Malawian voters and we must accept it with grace and generosity. ”

She continued: “And I encourage you to continue to play your part in building Malawi into a greater nation. “

Ansah had also a take away message for the nation : “I wish to say that what binds us together as Malawians is much stronger than what separates us into political parties. Let us all work together to serve our country and to give our future generation a better, stronger and prosperous Malawi.”

She said election is a serious business as it defines the leadership and development of the entire country, therefore, the process cannot be rushed.

“The Commission is not only responsible for preparing results but also for ensuring that the results are credible and that all grievances and complaints are duly addressed,” she said.

Ansah said the elections were free and fair.

