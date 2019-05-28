‘Tawanyenyanyenya!’ DPP over the moon with election win

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is now over the moon following their victory in the tripartite election as supporters bursted in jubilation after officials results singing “Tawanyenyanyenya!” [We have thoroughly defeated the opposition].

DPP flagbearer Peter Mutharika won the presidential race with 1, 940, 709 votes whilst the party has now 62 members of parliament in the 193-strong House.

Party spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said the win of the DPP means continuation of infrastructure development across the country.

“This means that we will continue from where we stopped in terms of development as well as giving people security because without security, there cannot be meaningful development,” said Dausi who himself returns to parliament having won the Mwanza central parliamentary seat.

The opposition campaigned an end to corruption, regionalism, tribalism, nepotism, cronyism, favouritism, rule of impunity and arrogance among others.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) publicity secretary Maurice Munthali refused to comment on the DPP win and party president Lazarus Chakwera is yet to congratulate Mutharika.

Declaring Mutharika winner in the presidential race, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah told the lose candidates to lose with dignity.

She also told the winning candidate that he has a huge task before him as expectations of Malawians are high for improvement of their economic and social life.

The 2019 highly contentious tripartite poll was characterized by tribal and regional votes as Mutharika amassed most votes from the south where he comes from whilst Chakwera got more votes from the central region where he hails from.

