Ansah tells Malawi presidential hopefuls: ‘Only one winner in elections’
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah has advised presidential candidates for the July 3 fresh elections that there is one winner in an election and those who will not succeed should know this fact.
Ansah made the remarks at the Soche International Conference Centre in Blantyre on Wednesday as MEC started to receive nomination papers from presidential hopefuls.
She made a same statement when she received nomination papers as the exercise started with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate, Vice President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party. They were followed by Peter Driver Sinosi Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) and independent candidate Ras Chikomeni Chirwa.
Ansah urged presidential candidates to conduct peaceful campaign and stop politics of mud-slinging and that it’s the duty of candidates to also sensitize citizens on how to vote.
“In elections only one candidate wins. Confine yourself to issue based and clean campaign,” she said.
Ansah said “Malawians are tired of mudslinging and foul-mouthed electioneering.”
She urged the candidates to champions a cause for a clean campaign.
The MEC chairwoman also committed her embattled commission that it will strike to manage a “free, fair and credible elections” to the satisfaction for all candidates and all stakeholders.
Ansah said the electoral body will scrutinize the nomination papers and declare eligibility after seven days.
caka cija mec house was burned with the balot boxes uncounted
last year with tipex in business and before counts were done
munangoti wawina ndi pitala.
NRB ndi MEC panoso mupapanga zaku mpheto. jeni usatinyase sunaenela kukhalaso pa position yi ndi tifiti tacikalimbileto. tikhala pasi nanu tokha
Jane Ansah for president! Now.
One winner – but the basis for determining the winner needs to be based on the winner having 50%+1 of the electorate’s votes backing them
We do know that there is one winner in an election but why you MEC commissioners favours Peter Munthalika? A person should win becoz he has been voted by the people not tippex, subtraction of Chakwera votes and increasing Peter Munthalika’s votes that was stupid movie.We want Jane Ansah and her failed commissioners to resign,they should not handle this important matter again.They like to tell Malawians that the election process will be fair but behind the scenes akupanga cheat favouring Munthalika.They are the ones who knows election system.We don’t want to see Malawi burning again, fire these MEC commissioners.We should… Read more »