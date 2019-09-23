Anti-Ansah protest organisers eye Sadc secretary general for petition:  Vigil at Mount Soche Hotel

Fearless and relentless anti-Jane Ansah protest organisers say they intend to hold a vigil at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, venue for the high-level conference of Sadc electoral commissions until the secretary general of the regional pollster body gives a reply to a petition.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo said they will hold the protests to force the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah quit her post, starting this Wednesday.

“We will present our petition to the secretary general of the Electoral Commissions Forum for Sadc and we will not leave the place until we get an answer,” said Mtambo.

HRDC has already written the Blantyre City Council and the police over the intention for the demonstration from Wednesday to Friday.

Mtambo said the protests will start from Kamuzu Upper Stadium to Mount Soche Hotel.

The 21st annual general conference of the Forum has started today at the hotel and Ansah is in attendance amid high security.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :