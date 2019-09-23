Inkosi Gomani to wed alongside annual Umhlangano Ngoni festival

The Maseko Ngoni Heritage has set November 2, 2019, as the day for Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V will tie the knot with his sweetheart, Rishaladza Khanyisa Mathebula.

Chairperson of the Heritage, Inkosi Makwangwala said Inkosi Gomani V, popularly known as Ngwenyama among the Maseko Ngoni, is marrying Khanyisa Mathebula from Giyani, Limpopo Province, South Africa.

The wedding ceremony will be held alongside the annual Umhlangano of the Maseko Ngoni Cultural Festival where the royal couple will attend.

Umhlangano is cerebrated every year and it takes place at the Gomani Chikuse Sports ground, where the 1st Gomani was buried.

The ceremony starts in the early hours with slaughtering of a fat male calf near Gomani’s grave as a sacrifice to their ancestors.

The meat from the slaughtered calf is roasted and eaten without salt right at the grave site as part of the ritual of the sacrifice.

Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani V, born Mswati Willard Kanjedza Gomani, was declared crown prince at the age of 13 in 2009 after the death of his father Kanjedza Gomani and was inaugurated in 2012 as Ngoni paramount chief.

