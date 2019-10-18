Anti-Jane Ansah protestor shot by police undergoes surgery

An anti-Jane Ansah protester who was shot by police on September 1 during demonstrations in Lilongwe is undergoing a second surgery on Friday.

This was learnt when Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) officials led by its chairperson Timothy Mtambo visited him at Kamuzu central hospital.

Jeremiah Kaude from Nsundwe in Lilongwe was shot by police at Lilongwe community ground during running battles between the police and the protesters.

According to hospital records, the 21-year-old protester was shot by a police officer who used a K2 gun and a 5.6mm caliber.

Kaude’s mother said her son was not well.

“He first underwent surgery on 7th September. But the doctors said there were some complications after the first surgery so he has to undergo another surgery today,” said the mother.

A hospital official said the bullet damaged parts of Kaude’s stomach.

Mtambo has since asked for an inquiry into this incuident, telling police that impunity against protesters must stop.

He said the family of Kaude also needs financial assistance to take them through whilst in hospital.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :