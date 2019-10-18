Malawi Law Society says committed to election case

Malawi Law Society (MLS) says it is still committed to the election case which it joined as friends of the court despite its lawyers missing some of the hearings.

Secretary for MLS Martha Kaukonde said this after the Constitutional Court lead judge Healey Potani on Thursday questioned the lawyers’ commitment to the case because of their frequent absence during the hearing.

But Kaukonde said the lawyers’ professional body is still part of the case.

“Our lawyers missed some of the court hearings because of commitments to other cases but we are still committed to the case,” said Kaukonde.

Potani said it was imperative for the friends of the court to be attending to all the court hearing and take part in the proceedings.

