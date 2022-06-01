Anti-Martha Chizuma group Mbadwa vows to shut down ACB DG offices

An anti-Martha Chizuma grouping, ‘Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa Za Malawi’ insists it will still proceed with its decision to seal offices for the ACB Director General (DG) despite president Chakwera’s ultimatum that a report be issued within 21 days on progress of investigations in a corruption case involving business tycoon Zuneth Sattar.

Leader of the group, Redson Munlo has told Nyasa Times in an interview on Wednesday that the presidential directive does not stop them from calling for the resignation of the ACB boss.

The group wants Chizuma out for violating her oath of office when she disclosed to an unknown person in ongoing investigations the ACB is carrying out on corruption suspects.

Meanwhile, the anti-Martha Movement has welcomed Justice Redson Kapindu’s Ruling on the admissibility of illegally obtained evidence in court.

There is notable movement in the Anti-Martha’s Chizuma camp following the precedence set by High Court judge, Justice Redson Kapindu and endorsed by his learned brother and the newly appointed High Court Judge, Justice Patrick Chirwa who has today ruled in favour of the State to have recordings by National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) deputy chief executive officer Helen Buluma tendered as evidence in the ongoing fuel importation case.

In his ruling Chirwa also touched on Monday’s judgment by justice Redson Kapindu that evidence obtained illegally through searches and seizure was admissible based on peculiar facts presented in court.

This ruling speaks against the Cyber Security Act of 2017 and works in favour of the anti-Martha Chizuma demonstrators who are now working to move the court to prosecute the embattled Anti-Corruption Director on the infamous leaked audio.

In the audio, the beleaguered ACB chief openly shared shared state information with her friend, a junior civil servant who is only known by his alias ghost name (Chigoba) anf fake identity, Orama Namalomba and makes reference of a similar conversation taking place with social media influencer, Onjezani Kenani.

This seems to be a strategic move by Statehouse officials who are now satisfied that they finally have a way to reign in Martha Chizuma. After all justice is not selective.

The anti-Martha Movement is being championed by Mbadwa Zokhudzika za Dziko La Malawi and believed to be financed by some forces within the government as gimmick in order to get rid of her out of the office so she cannot arrest them.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!