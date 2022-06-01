Court adjourns Nocma fuel contracts deals case

The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has adjourned to June 27, 2022 hearing of a case in which former Minister of Energy Newton Kambala and two others are accused of interfering in the award of fuel contracts at the state run National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma).

The adjournment came after a closed doors meeting of both the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the defense counsel and the chief resident magistrate.

ACB Director Martha Chizuma told journalists later that the adjournment was agreed upon because the defense was not ready for cross-examination that was scheduled to start today.

On Tuesday through audio clip that was played in court from telephone conversation tendered as evidence by Helen Buluma Chief Executive Officer for NOCMA and Chris Chaima Banda implicated a person only referred to as H.E to have had interests for the Finergy Petroleum to supply fuel in the country.

Tchuka Mwale one of the defense lawyer said they will be able to come back with enough information to cross-examine the State witnesses by the given date.

Meanwhile Martha Chizuma Director for Anti-Corruption Bureau said even though the case has been adjourned but they were ready for the commencement of the cross-examination process on the case.

According to Chizuma audio clips or transcribed materials by Buluma will still be used in the court.

