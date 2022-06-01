Multi-country seed experts converge in Lilongwe to validate findings of seed assessment tool

Experts in the seed industry from four African countries on Wednesday converged at the Capital Hotel in Lilongwe to deliberate and validate findings of the Seed Systems Assessment Tool (SeedSAT).

SeedSAT is an initiative by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) designed to assess and analyze the current seed systems functionality in some countries in SSA with the aim of identifying the gaps and shortcomings for informed investments to address the identified gaps.

AGRA has been implementing SeedSAT programme in the first four African countries namely Kenya, Uganda, Malawi and Ghana.

Speaking with Nyasa Times on the sidelines of the validation workshop, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) Country Manager, Dr. Sophie Chitedze, said the seed sector continues to face challenges.

However, Chitedze stated that the recently assented to Commercial Seed Law as the right direction towards sanitizing the seed sector in Malawi.

“As a country, we are doing well in the legal framework and with the new law in place, we are in the right direction towards addressing challenges affecting the sector. We are aligning well to the regional seed protocols and what we are expected to do,” she said.

But Chitedze reiterated that Malawi has a lot to do to achieve the desired goals for the sector.

SeedSAT represents the diagnostic cornerstone of AGRA’s new Center of Excellence for Seed Systems in Africa (CESSA), which will become operational this year, 2022.

Hence, the national validation session taking place in Lilongwe attracted key players in the seed industry to review and discuss the scores and the rationales.

The session will also review, discuss and validate recommendations on areas needing improvement and appropriate actions.

The key goal of SeedSAT is to develop a strong understanding of where a national seed system stands relative to best practices, and to develop an investment plan with partners to advance the system in a sustainable manner.

Chitedze said upon completion of the final scoring, the assessment team will collaboratively develop recommendations for the key investments to strengthen the national seed system.

“Recommendations will lead to highly practical dialogue with CESSA and partners about technical support, capacity building, investment, and more,” she explained.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!