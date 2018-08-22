Anti-quota system conference set for mid Sept: Education policy equated to ethnic cleanisng

Two Mzuzu-based non-governmental organisations Youth and Society (YAS) and Church and Society of the CCAP Synod of Livingston’s have said they will host a multi sectoral conference that will discuss way forward on the quota system of selecting students to public universities—a subject which remains emotive.

Coordinator of the conference, who is also YAS executive director, Charles Kajoloweka, said the meeting will be open to all those that feel affected by the policy.

“It is an all stakeholders meeting, and we will make it as open as possible to people from all walks of life who feel affected by the policy,” said Kajoloweka.

According to Kajoloweka, the meeting will seek to address issues pertaining to quota system once and for all.

Said Kajoloweka: “All along the issue has been discussed but in a sensational manner. We want to have a sober discussion that can help us all.

“Unlike preconceived thing that is there, quota system is not just about people from the northern region. It is a national issue that has to be discussed by players from all sections of the Malawian society.”

Apart from the two organisations, other players that deal with education activism will also participate.

“The interesting thing is that we will also invite government to be part of this conference. We feel we should have them because they are the ones that institute such policies,” added Kajoloweka.

Quota system, equitable selection of students to public institutions of learning especially universities, is regarded as government’s deliberate policy to frustrate students from the northern region.

Basically, 10 best students are selected from each district based on their district of origin.

Vice-President Saulos Chilima who is leading United Transformation Movement (UTM) has pledged to abolish the quota system after assuming power in 2019.

He said: “Quota system is satanic and evil”, emphasising that UTM has a clear plan on improving university education,

Leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazrus Chakwera has also promised that is ushered into government in next year’s elections, MCP would abolish the quota system , describing its as a policy equated to ethnic cleansing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :