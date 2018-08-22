MCP aspirants seek injunction to stop primaries: Court set Sept 4 for hearing

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections to elect candidates for parliamentary and local government elections in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections has been dealt a blow after some aspirants have rushed to court to seek an injunction to stop the process.

Lawyer representing the concerned shadow MPs, Powell Nkhutabasa filed an application asking the court to stop the ongoing parliamentary primary elections which they argue are staged and done in a very compromised, undemocratic and unfairly way.

The party which started conducting primary elections in in Dowa East, Dedza North and Lilongwe South East constituencies in order to come up with contestants for the 2019 parliamentary elections is being blamed by some of its aspirants for not coming out with a clear and formal communication on the specific dates, venues, and other relevant information on the primaries.

Among others, the aspirants which are over 23, argue that they do not know the basic details, and in many cases and instances they are just being communicated informally and with notices as short as just a day informing them of primaries for their constituency without even giving them particulars of the venue or time.

Consequently the aspirants are unable to participate fully and fairly, and in many such cases they are unable to participate at all.

According to Nkhutabasa before rushing to court, the aspirants penned the party executive complaining and begging to look into the matter, but to no avail and thus prompted at least 23 MCP shadow MPs for various constituencies to seek the intervention of the court to put to a stop to what they call undemocratic and unconstitutional behavior of the party by way of an injunction

The aspirants which include Damalisi Sosola and Lazaro Ben Chinseu, for Dowa East while they were at court and incumbent parliamentarian Richard Chimwendo Banda has come out the winner.

In their application, the aspirans argue that the conduct of the party infringes on their right to participate in the activities of a political party of their choice as enshrined in the constitution of the republic of Malawi.

They further argue that the circumstances of the matter clearly shows that the said primaries are not open, free, fair and credible, despite a clear resolution of the party to conduct it’s primaries in that manner.

According to Nkhutabasa, his clients tried contact and dialogu, but were snubbed by the party

The matter came before Justice Charles Mkandawire of the Lilongwe district registry of the High court, since set the matter for hearing of all the parties, including the MCP on 4th September, 2018 before he makes his determination.

MCP publicity secretary the Reverend Maurice Munthali said the party conducts primaries where the voter registration exercise is completed.

Through primary elections, political parties identify contestants to represent them in parliamentary and local government elections.

