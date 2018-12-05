AOC MS coach says he respects Silver Strikers

Coach for the Gabonese side AOC MS, Ondo Brice, has said he respects Silver Strikers as an experienced team but his charges will do everything possible to win the second leg of the CAF Confederation match to take place at Silver Stadium this Wednesday.

Brice was speaking to journalists on arrival in Lilongwe.

AOC MS are coming into the second leg with a home 1 nil cushion and Silver have to win at all cost with at least two goals to nil and deny them any chance to score if they are to progress.

“Our first impression is that Silver Strikers play good football and we respect them. We know that one zero is not enough for us and we have to play our game as at 0-0.

“We know it will be difficult but we should strike first and neutralise them. Silver Strikers have experience and for us this is the first time to compete at this level. We however want to get victory at the end of the match,” explained Brice who was speaking French through an English interpreter.

Silver Strikers coach, Lovemore Fazili, is on record saying the home return leg will be a must win for his team.

The team will obviously rely on Brighton Munthali to man the goal posts while Khuda Muyaba will be instrumental in searching the desperately needed goals for Silver Strikers.

