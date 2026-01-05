APM Delivers: Over 100,000 Tonnes of Maize from Zambia Begin Arriving in Malawi

President Peter Mutharika is keeping his promise to fight hunger in Malawi as the first batch of 103,000 metric tonnes of maize—part of the 200,000MT procured from Zambia—begins entering the country through the Mchinji-Mwami border.

Both local and international transporters are moving the maize from Zambia’s Food Reserve Agency silos in Chipata to Malawi’s National Food Reserve Agency in Lilongwe, under tight police escort to ensure security and smooth delivery.

Zodiak Online reports that 56 trucks arrived in Malawi this morning alone, bringing the total to 88 trucks since January 1, 2026.

The 200,000MT consignment, valued at K137 billion with support from the World Bank, is intended to feed over 4 million hungry Malawians nationwide.

Agriculture Minister Roza Mbilizi confirmed that the full shipment will be delivered before March 2026, while Zambia’s Minister of Agriculture, Reuben Mtolo Phiri, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to facilitate timely delivery.

This operation marks a significant step in APM’s pledge to ensure food security and stabilize maize supply, offering relief to millions of families struggling with hunger across the country.

