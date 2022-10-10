Apongozi TV series to come out December-HD Plus creations

October 11, 2022 Moses Nyirenda Be the first to comment

One of the country’s renowned media consultancy and advertising company, HD Plus creations says its Television series titled ‘Apongozi’ (Mother-in-law) would be released on December 2, 2022.

The nine-episode English, Shona and Chichewa TV series features a storyline of sibling rivalry, family rivalry and a quest to gain power and wealth.

Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma (L)-interacts with HD Plus Creations Creative Director Hastings Hago Golosi during the production of Apongozi TV series.

The dramatic comedy also revolves around a modern day Chikamwini (Uxorilocal/Matrilocal) family ran by Wakondiyekawaza (Apongozi), who has five daughters and a son.

In an interview, HD Plus Creations Marketing and Communications Officer, Sive Liwa said that the TV series will be premiered on some local TV stations after its release.

“After releasing the TV series two episodes of it will be premiered on some local television stations; currently we are finalizing paper work with the management of the television stations who will premiere the TV series,” said Sive Liwa.

According to him, the season one of the TV series is mostly dedicated to the late radio announcer, musician and actress, Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma who played a leading role in the first episode of the TV series.

Apongozi TV series production is coming after a movie titled ‘Fatsani’ which HD Plus Creations produced in the year 2020, the movie secured space on international movie platforms namely; Showmax and DSTV.

Sive Liwa said that the public should expect fireworks from HD Plus Creations team in as Apongozi TV series episodes are concerned.

“We are planning to be releasing new episodes of our TV series every year and Malawi should aspect fireworks out of the TV series,” he said.  

Apongozi TV series was created by Gilbert Mphatso Moyo, Dalitso Blessed Citizen Chimombo and Hastings Hago Golosi under HD Plus Creations banner. 

