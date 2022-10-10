Govt dismisses Mulli’s claims on intention of disbanding Mulhakho wa Alhomwe cultural grouping

Government has described as false and misleading the sentiments the outgoing chairperson of the Mulhakho wa Alhomwe, Leston Mulli, made at a cultural event at Chonde in Mulanje on Sunday that the government intends to disband the cultural grouping.

Mulli claimed that the Tonse Alliance government hates the Lhomwe cultural grouping for no apparent reason.

He urged his kinsmen to guard against any attempt by the government to muzzle their culture.

But Minister of Information and Chief Government Spokesperson, Gospel Kazako, dismissed the claims on Monday, stressing that the President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s government “truly believes in cultural diversity by embracing every Malawian regardless of their tribe.”

“As such, we avoid commenting on narratives that are motivated by addiction to tribal thinking. Tribalism is very dangerous regardless of who is peddling it. We therefore cannot comment on anything that has the potential to create a dangerous path. We have no appetite for tribalism,” reacted Kazako.

He challenged Malawians to instead concentrate on competitive ideas that can build and develop the nation without usage of a tribal card.

During the Mulhakho wa Alhomwe cultural celebration, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Peter Mutharika took advantage of the event to chastise Kondwani Nankhumwa and others for jostling for the topmost position in the party before an elective conference.

Mutharika said he remains the president of the former governing party until a convention is held in July 2023.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!